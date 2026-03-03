New NIMHANS director takes charge this month

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, will have a change of guard following the superannuation of incumbent Director Dr Pratima Murthy on March 13, on completion of 65 years of age.

She was appointed Director of Nimhans on June 18, 2021. In December last year, the apex institute had invited applications from “qualified professionals” for the Director’s post.

Sources said, six to eight senior faculty members from the institute, including some heads of departments who have minimum of 25 years of work experience, have applied for the top post.

Some applicants are from other premier mental health institutes outside Karnataka, said sources. “Strict secrecy is being maintained regarding the names of the applicants. The process (on formation of the search committee) is on, and no interview (of the probable candidate) has been slotted yet,” they added.

An acting director may be named until the appointment of a full-term director. The Director is appointed for a period of five years by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on recommendations made by the search committee, which are vetted by the Union Health Ministry.

The candidate applying for the post of Director, Nimhans, must not be more than 60 years of age. S/he should have a minimum 25 years of experience in the profession, including 10 years of teaching and/ or research experience in mental health and neuro sciences and/ or allied specialties.

The applicant must have extensive practical and administrative experience in the field of medical relief, medical education and adequate experience of running an important scientific educational institution either as its head or head of a department. The appointment is strictly on a single tenure basis.