NHAI to up number of cameras, identify vulnerable locations in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has intensified its exercise in mission mode to increase the number of Advanced Camera Location Systems (ACLS) on all stretches under its jurisdiction.

The officials identified vulnerable locations and stretches where maximum accidents have occurred. They said that the future course of action will be decided using this data.

Vilas P Brahmankar, Regional Officer of NHAI, Karnataka, told TNIE, “80 cameras are installed along the access-controlled roads. We have decided to install more within one and a half years along the other old stretches.”

The NHAI undertook the exercise by dividing the road stretches into three categories: first, where road works are ongoing, second, where road works were completed 1-2 years ago and third, where the roads were completed 5-10 years ago.

Stretches are being prioritised based on the Passenger Car Per Unit (PCU), the number of accidents in the last couple of years and the ongoing local activities. The officials said there is no dearth of funds for the installation of cameras.