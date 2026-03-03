What Bengaluru needs

BENGALURU: Improving Bengaluru roads to international standards with tree-lined avenues, funds for decentralised waste management, setting up a civic police force to monitor various violations, including building bylaw deviations, affordable housing, are among the major expectations of urban experts in the state budget being drafted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Civic activist and founder-member of Bengaluru Praja Vedike, NS Mukunda said, “Bengaluru, a city known as India’s Silicon Valley globally, is struggling to have roads without potholes. We want enough allocations to improve all the roads in the city to international standards. All these roads should have trees on either side, which will curb air and noise pollution. Also to bring back the Garden City image, mass plantation must be announced in the budget.”

Mukunda said good roads will help improve road carrying capacity and facilitate quick movement of vehicles.

Both Mukunda and Sandeep Anirudhan from Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru demanded that Bengaluru put an end to the never-ending garbage crisis by handling waste generated at the ward level itself, without being transported and dumped in some faraway village.

“Every ward should be allotted funds for decentralised waste management: processing of both wet and dry waste so that waste does not leave a ward, and there is extremely low dependence on landfill activity. The target should be to have zero discharge of waste,” said Anirudhan.

“The state needs to fund a separate ‘Task Force’ or ‘Civic Police’ with sufficient manpower and infrastructure to be a credible enforcer of all laws and rules regarding civic governance, such as building bylaws, layout formation, water, electricity, sewage, waste management, pollution, encroachment of roads/footpaths/public properties, etc,” Anirudhan said.

Sharing his views on the previous budget, Anirudhan said, “There’s no visible progress from the last budget and its promises. Nothing has improved over the last year.”