Hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 65L seized at KIA in two days

BENGALURU: Customs officers at Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru intercepted consignments of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 65L on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, officials seized 950 gm of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 33.25 lakh, from a passenger. On Tuesday, they recovered another 920 gm of the contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 32.20 lakh. In both cases, the narcotics were concealed in check-in baggage.

The accused passengers had arrived from Bangkok and were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.