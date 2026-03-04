Rising obesity triggers fertility concerns

BENGALURU: Rising obesity among women and men of reproductive age is emerging as a significant driver of infertility, high-risk pregnancies and surgical deliveries in Karnataka, doctors warned on World Obesity Day.

Doctors noted that one in four women in the reproductive age group is either overweight or obese, with Body Mass Index (BMI) above 25 becoming common across socio-economic groups. “From adolescents to postmenopausal women, we are seeing this across all age groups,” said Dr Sowmya Sangamesh, gynaecologist at Vasavi Hospitals. “Hormonal imbalance caused by excess weight leads to anovulatory cycles, meaning the egg is not released regularly. This directly affects fertility.”

They also said that hospitals are witnessing a parallel increase in gestational diabetes, pregnancy-induced hypertension and Caesarean sections. “When maternal weight increases, the baby’s weight increases too. Larger babies, prolonged labour and poor uterine contractions raise the likelihood of C-section,” explained Dr Vidya V Bhat, medical director at Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital.

At the national level, obesity has nearly tripled over the past decade. “Around 25% of women in the reproductive age group are overweight or obese,” said Dr Meghana Nyapathi, cluster head, Milann Fertility Hospital. “Nearly 50-60% of pregnant women with obesity require Caesarean delivery compared to less than 25% among women with normal BMI. We also see higher risks of miscarriage and postpartum haemorrhage.”

Experts also flagged rising obesity among men, linking it to reduced sperm count, motility and lower testosterone levels, further affecting conception rates. Calling maternal obesity a “silent public health crisis,” doctors urged maintaining a healthy lifestyle and weight.