Segregate your waste, or GBA will dump it at your doorstep

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), which had terrorised the public littering waste at street corners by tracing them and dumping loads of waste at their doorstep, penalised and also resorted to public shame, is all set to relaunch its garbage at doorstep drive against litterbugs.

In the coming days, BWSML is likely to dump an auto tipper load of garbage at the door step of those sending mixed waste.

A senior official from the BSWML environmental engineering wing said Bengaluru generates 5,500 metric tonnes of waste daily, and at present, only 2,300 tonnes of segregated waste is being sent to the processing plant while the rest is going to Bellahalli.

“We want to increase segregated waste capacity by another 1,500 metric tonnes by May for recycling. In this regard, a meeting with all the stakeholders was held in which contractors, senior engineers and marshals were also present. A direction was given to increase awareness of waste segregation. The contractors will be penalised for collecting and sending mixed waste,” said the official.

Pourakarmikas will be asked to refuse mixed waste and report the residents giving mixed waste despite repeated appeals. Municipal engineers will also be directed for inspection to check if the pourakarmikas mix waste while taking in the auto tippers.

“The process of inspection and tough action is to streamline collection and segregation. The Kasa Mukta application developer was taking too much time to develop it. Now that the BSWML has managed to get software to track total waste collection ward-wise, the information, education and communication (IEC) activity on the importance of waste segregation and others will be intensified and will also resort to dumping waste against litterbugs,” said the engineer.