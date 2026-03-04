Two college dropouts held with Rs 10 crore worth of drugs in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two drug users-turned peddlers and seized narcotic substances worth Rs 10 crore from their apartment in Bagalur police limits in the city.

The accused are Ashwin, 27, and Mubeena, 25. They hailed from Kerala and lived in ‘Prestige Pansberry Heights Apartments’. The accused were classmates and dropped out of their BBA course. The accused were involved in an organised drug distribution network. They allegedly received narcotic substances from Vincent, who hails from Kerala and lives in Thailand. According to police, they used to distribute drugs to customers as per Vincent’s instructions.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters that while monitoring social media, the police received information about drug peddling and acting on a tip-off, the sleuths raided the apartment and seized 8,335 LSD strips (124g), 5 kg of hydro ganja, and 534g of charas valued around Rs 10 crore.

The area where drugs have been seized in Bagalur has many educational institutions. Investigations are on to ascertain whether drugs were being supplied to college students there. Action will be taken against the recipients after their identification, he said. He said the police have seized the highest number of LSD strips so far in a single operation. Each strip was sold for Rs 3,000.