Two held for stealing gold and cash worth Rs 1.4 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Madanayakanahalli police arrested two accused who were absconding for nearly six months in a house theft case. The police have now apprehended three accused in total.

They recovered 711 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 19.5 lakh in cash, with a total value of Rs 1.40 crore, in connection with 15 cases. The accused are Siddu alias Nagaraj (32), from Malavalli, and Muniraju (49), from Sarakki, JP Nagar.

The police said that the duo were arrested for a house theft case, registered on August 8, 2025. The two, along with another accused who was arrested on January 11, allegedly broke into a house in Prakruthi Layout when the family members had gone to Tamil Nadu and looted 248 grams of gold. After analysing CCTV footage, the police identified an unidentified person moving around on a motorcycle. This led to the arrest of Swami, who later revealed the involvement of the other two accused. During interrogation, it was revealed that Siddu used to pledge the stolen gold ornaments at finance companies to obtain cash. The police have detected 13 house burglary cases in the Madanayakanahalli police station limits and two cases in the Nelamangala Town police limits.

The police added that Siddu is a habitual offender who has been involved in house burglaries for the past 15 years. He was first listed in police records in 2011 in connection with an attempted robbery case. As many as 31 cases have been registered against him. After being released from jail in 2021, Siddu reportedly remained off the police radar for four years. In 2025, he teamed up with Muniraju and resumed targeting houses in the Madanayakanahalli area.