60 tankers to be added to Bengaluru's Sanchari Cauvery programme

BENGALURU: Months after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) launched the Sanchari Cauvery programme in August 2025 to help people in the city get tanker water at reasonable prices and safe sources, 60 more tankers are being added to the programme. People can register online and avail of these services.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V said, “It was launched to help people living in newly-added 110 villages deal with water shortage. We now have 60 tankers and we will add 60 more tankes.”

Admitting that localities in North and East Bengaluru are water stressed, he said borewells go dry during summer. “There is good Cauvery water supply in South and West zones. We don’t need to focus much on these areas. But in North and East, there are issues every year. We not only provide Sanchari Cauvery water services, but also deploy private water tankers with 5,000-litre water capacity and mini water tankers if the situation requires it.”

Jagadish Reddy, a resident of Varthur, said, “After Sanchari Cauvery was introduced, private tankers cut their prices, which are stable now in Whitefield, Iblur, Panathur, Varthur, Gunjur, Horamavu, Kadugodi and surrounding areas. But we still shell out money hiring tankers as there is a shortage of water. The money spent between February and May is high. If we receive Cauvery water or tap water from BWSSB, these expenses will be reduced.”