Bengaluru Navanirmana Party calls ward list delay ‘insult to top court’

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) on Wednesday criticised the state government for failing to meet the Supreme Court’s deadline on conducting the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, stating that the final ward-wise reservation list was not published by February 20 as directed.

BNP founder Srikanth Narasimhan termed the delay a deliberate attempt to postpone local governance and bypass constitutional mandates.

“The state government’s failure to meet the Supreme Court’s deadline is not just a procedural lapse, but a direct insult to judicial authority and a betrayal of Bengaluru’s citizens. Ward delimitation was completed months ago, leaving no technical reason for the delay.

It appears to be a calculated move to keep the city in administrative limbo, denying millions their right to elected representation and stalling vital local governance through ward committees and area sabhas,” Narasimhan said. Echoing similar concerns, Rishvanjas Raghavan, BNP Youth Wing president, said that ward boundaries had already been finalised and the legal framework was in place.

“Officials have had ample time, yet the government continues to delay the reservation list. This shows the issue is not readiness, but unwillingness. Governance cannot function on excuses when systems are already prepared. Repeated delays and missed deadlines have eroded public confidence in the electoral process,” he said.