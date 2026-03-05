Borderland breakthrough: Manipuri community celebrates Boong's historic win

The news arrived quietly but surely landed with force. Boong, a 2024 Manipuri language coming-of-age drama set in India’s northeastern frontier, won the BAFTA for Best Children’s & Family Film, a first in the category for an Indian production. For many from Manipur, the moment felt like a recognition long deferred. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong follows a young boy (played by Gugun Kipgen) growing up with his single mother after his father disappears. Convinced that reuniting his fractured family would be the greatest gift he could offer, he sets to Moreh, the border town that connects India to Myanmar. The film captures how political uncertainty and fragile borders filter into childhood through small, interior shifts.



Kshetrimayum Priyobrata Singh, a filmmaker and theatre practitioner, performing frequently in Bengaluru, calls the win surreal. “A Manipuri film winning such a prestigious award is a testament to the talent and hard work of the team. I cannot recall any film from our industry creating such a global sensation in a long time,” he states, pointing to the structural challenges that often keep regional films from travelling and sharing that there are many deserving Manipuri films that never go global because the right ecosystem does not exist. Singh terms it ‘unfortunate’, while acknowledging the layered emotions that Boong is breaking through. “Given the current scenario in Manipur, people naturally connect the film’s themes with reality. The filmmaker’s statement during the acceptance speech was true, but it is also the right time to celebrate,”

he adds.