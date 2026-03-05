Fitness certificate fee hike from Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,200 leaves Bengaluru auto owners shocked

BENGALURU: Auto drivers in Bengaluru have raised alarm over the steep hike in fitness certificate and inspection charges for autorickshaws over 15 years old, from what used to be Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,200 now.

They said that they were neither consulted nor informed in advance. The drivers argued that merely citing central government directions is insufficient, insisting the revision must be formally notified and objections invited before being enforced.

Speaking to TNIE, Chandregowda, who has owned and driven an autorickshaw for 22 years, said he recently paid Rs 9,200 to renew the FC for his vehicle, which has crossed 20 years. “Last year, I paid only Rs 1,000. This year, they charged Rs 9,200,” he said, adding that he made the payment just days before his scheduled renewal in March.

“We have been driving autos since the early 1990s. It is not easy for us to buy a new vehicle. Banks are reluctant to offer loans for older drivers, and managing such a steep hike is very difficult,” Chandregowda said, highlighting his plight of being stuck between paying high FC fees and unable to buy a new auto to pay less FC fee.

Vasudev K, who has been plying an autorickshaw since 1991, said he too was charged Rs 9,200 for renewing the FC of his 2004 model vehicle, which has been converted to electric. Until last year, he paid Rs 600 plus Rs 200 for the EV conversion, totalling Rs 800.

“This is the first time I have paid such a high amount. There was no prior official intimation,” he said.