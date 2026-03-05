Nayandahalli Junction work should be completed soon: Bengaluru West Corporation chief

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) Commissioner Rajendra KV on Wednesday instructed corporation officials to complete the work on beautification of Nayandahalli Junction at the earliest.

Inspecting the progress of work on various projects in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone, he said work at the junction is being implemented under Suraksha 75 project. He directed the officials to execute the work without disrupting traffic.

He said the work, including removal of traffic islands and redesigning the junction, will ease traffic congestion in the area. He inspected the work on the Hosakerehalli flyover and service roads. He told the officials to complete the work on service roads and take steps to clear the “black spots”. He visited a site near Indira Canteen at Deepanjali Nagar earmarked for the proposed garbage segregation unit. He asked the zonal joint commissioner and the assistant director of land records to conduct a detailed survey of the site and submit a report within two days.

Rajendra visited another site near Pattanagere identified to set up a garbage segregation unit. He directed the joint commissioner to verify the title deeds of the site and submit a report. Additional Commissioner (Development) Digvijay Bodke, Joint Commissioner Aarthi Anand, chief engineers Swayamprabha and Vishwanath, superintendent engineers and executive engineers accompanied Rajendra.