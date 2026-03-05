Sewage inflow pushes Bengaluru's Annayyappana Kere lake to edge

BENGALURU: Once a life-giving water body and scenic landmark, the six-acre Annayyappana Kere lake has now turned into a cesspool, with residents complaining of unbearable stench and unchecked sewage inflow. Despi te repeated complaints, officials have allegedly failed to act.

Manohar Rao, a resident of Yelachenahalli, said the lake plays a crucial role in recharging borewells and moderating local temperatures during summer. However, over the past 15 days, the foul smell emanating from the lake has intensified. “The lake attracts birds such as cormorants, egrets, pond herons, kingfishers and wild ducks. Fish species including snakehead, tilapia, rohu and catla are found here. Due to rising pollution levels, we fear a mass fish death in the coming days, as heavy sewage inflow coupled with increasing temperatures could deplete dissolved oxygen levels,” Rao said.

Gulab Pasha, a resident of Ramakrishna Nagar and a regular walker at the lake, said that while water levels usually drop during summer, the lake has seen an unusual rise due to continuous sewage discharge from areas along Kanakapura Main Road and Kashinagar, located upstream.

“There has been at least a two-foot rise in the lake’s water level due to sewage inflow from the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pipeline network. We lodged a complaint two weeks ago, but the issue remains unresolved.

Worse, the ward engineer from Bengaluru South City Corporation under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has not visited the lake, even though it falls under his jurisdiction,” Pasha alleged.