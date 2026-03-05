West Asia conflict: Three from Karnataka in Indian basketball team stranded in Doha

BENGALURU: India men’s basketball team that participated in the FIBA (Fédération Internationale de Basketball) World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, is currently stranded in Doha owing to the ongoing war-like conditions in the region, and the consequent closure of airspace. MLC K Govindaraj, who is also the president of FIBA Asia, said on Tuesday that three players in the stranded team are from Karnataka.

Govindaraj has been in conversation with the Indian embassy in Doha and the Qatar Basketball Federation, urging them to ensure the safety of the players and officials that constitute the squad. He told TNIE that while the on-ground conditions are being assessed and efforts are being made to ensure their safety, there is not much one can do beyond it, as everyone is waiting for airspace clearance.

The Qatar Basketball Federation has arranged hotel accommodation for the team and is currently assisting them with incidental logistics to ensure everyone in the squad stays safe. The team will be on its way to India once India-bound flights start operating, Govindaraj said.

While these efforts are being made, organisations working towards Kannada representation in Doha have been assisting the stranded Indians. Members of Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) and Karnataka Kannada Sangha Qatar have helped the stranded players and officials, the FIBA Asia president.