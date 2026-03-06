Gold coins bait: Hyderabad man robbed of Rs 20 lakh in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 58-year-old businessman from Hyderabad who had come to the city to buy 500 grams of gold for Rs 20 lakh was attacked and robbed of the cash by a gang of six bike-borne miscreants.

The gang also attacked two others, including the businessman’s relative.

The incident happened inside Clay Groove Layout near Venkatagirikote in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday between 1 and 2 pm.

Poddutoori Vishwa Prasad Reddy had come in a car along with his relative V Nidaganti Puttaiah (42) and H Shaik Baji (32). Two of the accused after confirming that Reddy had come with the cash took all the three victims inside the layout where the other accused were waiting. When he handed over the cash, the accused attacked all the three and fled with the cash.

One of the accused identified as Kumar who befriended Reddy through Shaik Baji had claimed that he had found treasure of four kilograms of gold coins of which he wanted to sell 500 grams for Rs 20 lakh. The accused to gain the confidence of Reddy had given him some gold coins and asked him to check if they were real or artificial. When Reddy got it tested, it turned out to be real gold.