Illegal advertisements will invite criminal case: Greater Bengaluru Authority

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed the officials to register criminal cases against those who put up advertisements illegally in the limits of the West Municipal Corporation.

Addressing a public meeting held at the Malleswaram IPP Centre on Thursday to listen to the grievances of the citizens in the limits of the West Municipal Corporation and resolve their problems, he said appropriate steps should be taken to remove unauthorized advertisements.

If anyone puts up advertisements illegally from now on, criminal cases should be registered against such people. Apart from this, he instructed the officials to register criminal cases against those who print such advertisements.

“A separate officer should be assigned from the legal cell to register criminal cases against those who put up advertisements illegally,” he said.

Rao directed the executive engineers to expedite the asphalting, development of footpaths and dredging of roadside drains on important roads such as arterial, sub-arterial roads and ward roads within the GBA limits and complete the works by the end of April. He also instructed them to provide information about the works in progress, along with photographs from time to time.