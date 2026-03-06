Karnataka HC reverses acquittal, four get life term in 2009 murder

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday sentenced four inter-state migrants, including a domestic helper and her husband to life imprisonment for murdering the house owner, his wife, and son for gain a decade ago, Allowing the appeal filed by the state government, a division bench of Justice HP Sandesh and Justice Venkatesh Naik T sentenced the accused, with a total fine of Rs 1.20 lakh and set aside the order passed by the trial court acquitting the four accused.

The sentenced are Deepak Haldwar, Suchitra Haldar, both are from West Bengal, Mohammed Sarbal from Bidar and Bidan Shikari, residing in city. The trial court had acquitted them on February, 29, 2016.

The HC also directed the state government to introduce a structured and mandatory police verification mechanism so that it will be helpful for the owners or employers before engaging workers who reside within private premises, similar to tenant verification systems, with simplified online registration portals accessible to the public.