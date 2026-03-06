Midnight shift could be rewriting genetic risk, warn cardiologists

BENGALURU: Prolonged night shift work may be influencing more than immediate heart and metabolic health, it could be reshaping gene expression in ways that affect future generations, cardiologists have warned. Increasing scientific evidence suggests that chronic sleep disruption and sustained stress can trigger epigenetic changes like chemical modifications, such as DNA methylation that alter how genes function without changing the DNA sequence itself.

Dr Arunkumar Ullegaddi, Consultant Cardiologist at Narayana Health City, said repeated circadian disruption can dysregulate “clock genes” such as PER2, which govern metabolism, inflammation and hormonal balance. “When cortisol remains persistently elevated and melatonin is suppressed, the body enters a pro-inflammatory state. Over time, this environment can modify gene expression linked to insulin resistance, obesity and cardiovascular disease,” he explained.

Doctors caution that these epigenetic shifts may not be confined to one individual. Doctors share that emerging studies shows paternal and maternal night-shift exposure can influence sperm and egg biology, potentially predisposing children to higher risks of metabolic disorders, obesity and Type-2 diabetes. Some data also indicate associations with fertility challenges and miscarriage risk. “If both parents are living in a chronically stressed, sleep-deprived state, the biological signals passed to the next generation may carry that imprint,” Dr Ullegaddi noted, adding that long-term human studies are still evolving but the trend is concerning.