Back to College, Girls! MCC to host alumni meet for 1948 to 2024 batches

Founded 78 years ago with a handful of students and a bungalow to conduct classes in, Mount Carmel College is an iconic institution with an air of old Bangalore charm still lingering around it. Before going co-ed two years ago, it was one of the few all-women’s colleges left in the city boasting of women like actor Deepika Padukone; entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw; sportspersons Ashwini Nachappa and Veda Krishnamurthy, among its alumni. While it tries to find its footing in its new identity, the college is taking a moment to celebrate all the graduates who made it what it is with a grand alumni meet. “This meet is special. We wanted to host it on Women’s Day and highlight the legacy of the college,” says associate professor Kavya Shree Kumar, general secretary of the alumni association.

Former students returning to their beloved campus will have a chance to mingle with other alumni while enjoying a curation of cultural activities and stalls set up by alumni themselves, as Kumar elaborates, “We’ve invited alumni to perform – dancer-choreographer Madhu Nataraj; and stand-up comedian Karen Vincent.” The only non-alumni performance is a set by Mehram the Band, chosen for their ‘multilingual songs which a lot of generations can relate to.’

While the college has hosted annual alumni meets, this is the first time that graduates across batches are set to gather, sending a flurry of excitement among them. “The response has been amazing, especially with alumni being allowed to bring their families along as add-ons. There has been a lot of noise on the WhatsApp group, with everyone trying to find out who in their batch is coming and expressing excitement for the performances. We definitely believe alumni are very big stakeholders in the growth of the institution, and we want them to come back more and feel that nostalgia they have here,” she concludes.

(Attendance charge is ₹699 and includes food and a gift bag of MCC merchandise. Festivities start at 3pm. For more information, visit @mccalumniassociation on Instagram)