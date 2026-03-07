Bengaluru man kills paramour, burns body to destroy evidence

BENGALURU: The Devanahalli police arrested a 34-year-old private employee working at the Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly murdering his female friend and attempting to destroy evidence by burning her body near Devanahalli. The accused, Mounesh Maitri (34), from Hasanapura, Yadgir, allegedly killed Nirmala (36), from Nilugumba, Chikkaballapur.

The police said that the accused and the deceased were in an illicit relationship for about an year, while the accused’s wife was in her native for childbirth.

Fearing that the relationship would be exposed, the accused allegedly strangled Nirmala with a rope on February 21 at his rented house in Devanahalli. After keeping the body in the house for two days, he wrapped it in a bedsheet and plastic tarp, and carried it on his motorcycle to a stormwater drain in Devanahalli town.

He allegedly poured petrol and set the body on fire to destroy the evidence. A case was registered after charred remains were found on February 25. CCTV footage and technical evidence helped identify the victim. The accused was arrested on February 27 and remanded on March 3.