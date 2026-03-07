B'lureans on Karnataka's first-in-India under-16 social media ban

‘This is a push for u-16s to look for real connections’

Just like we have age limits for watching films, there needs to be a social media restriction for users under 16. But while implementing a ban like this, we must also find ways to deal with the resentment of the teens who are on social media. For those who are not on social media yet, this should be something that needs to be taught and dealt with in school, teaching them how they could use it effectively, so that when they get on social media, they become aware of how to use it responsibly. This is a push towards real, social and interpersonal connections.