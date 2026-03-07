CM Siddaramaiah spulrges to turn Bengaluru into ‘world’s most liveable city’

BENGALURU: To put an end to Bengaluru’s frequent floods, exposing the city’s poor infrastructure, tarnishing the city’s image, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday set aside Rs 5,000 crore in the budget to take up various disaster management programmes over the next five years.

Another major aspect of the budget was Cauvery 6th Stage, which aims to bring in 6 tmc water to quench the thirst of Bengaluru’s increasing population and nearby regions at Rs 6,939 crore with JICA assistance.

In the budget, the CM said that for the future growth and sustainable land-use planning, a new Revised Master Plan-2041 (RMP) for Bengaluru will be implemented by the end of 2027. Additionally, a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) will be prepared within six months.

Pointing out that his government’s primary objective was to make Bengaluru the ‘world’s most liveable city’, Siddaramaiah announced an allocation of Rs 7,000 crore grant for Bengaluru’s infrastructure development. The same amount was granted last year, too. Also, for the long-term durability of city roads, more than 450 km of roads would be white-topped in a span of three years, the CM said, at Rs 3,000 crore.

While the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s ambitious Tunnel Road project is yet to see the light of day, the budget announced the construction of a short-tunnel road and an elevated corridor from Hebbal Junction to Mekhri Circle at Rs 2,250 crore. Five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have been asked to mobilise resources for development works by issuing ‘Municipal Bonds’ based on their balance sheets.

For infrastructure development works, the CM said that it is being implemented at a total cost of Rs 3,885 crore under Phase-4 of the Chief Minister’s Amrutha Nagarothana (Municipality) Scheme and that the government has released Rs 1,716 crore so far.