Karnataka Budget: Nothing much for Bengalureans to rejoice; very little for planning reform, environment

The chief minister began with calling out the Centre for its stepchild-like treatment by quoting Bhishma’s philosophy, “The cow that yields abundant milk requires proper care and that if it becomes weak, the entire cowherd suffers,” equating it to Karnataka’s plight. While the tax devolution math in a federal system is complex for reasons like nation building, despite marginal improvements in the 16th Finance Commission structure, how much of this is our own doing is anyone’s guess.

The headline-grabbing “11G Economic Model” could be a neat way to articulate a static filled, meandering proposal for us common folks and early adopters of 4G or 5G in the telecom sphere. It rings a bell, but does not mean it connects. Can you hear me now?

Filling vacancies should not be a number-based exercise; lack of focus on practical skill development is palpable, and, unfortunately, we continue to recruit for recruitment sake, qualified candidates or not. Nearly 56,000 vacancies will take an eternity to fill with warm bodies.

The state’s growth seems to rely heavily on FDI inflows, which, given the current global scenario, could nosedive to nothing very quickly. We don’t seem prepared for it and have failed to forecast anything. Expect volatility, forget certainty.

Farming, sericulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, etc. get their notional measure of programmes and upgrade announcements for a “three-year period”, with no specifics and nothing revenue accretive. The long-pending digitalisation of APMC is promising with an ERP system, but we have heard that proposal before.

Education is yet to take a leap into the 21st century; We have the same tinkering of buildings and announcements, and one can only hope an age limit for access to social media is enforceable in these times.