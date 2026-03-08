Home Minister G Parameshwara: Strict steps to curb cybercrime

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday that Karnataka has one of the safest digital ecosystems in the world. He was speaking after inaugurating the third annual cybercrime investigation summit, ‘CIDECODE’, organised by the CID and the Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research Centre here.

“Karnataka is a global brand. The world sees Bengaluru as the future innovation centre. We have built a strong and highly secure digital ecosystem,” he said.

The state government has taken stringent measures to tackle cyber crimes by establishing special units equipped with skills, training and technology. It has also created a conducive ecosystem for cyber security innovations by collaborating with companies specialising in AI, cyber security, cloud computing, cyber security compliance and risk management. The initiatives in collaboration with private and international firms will help strengthen digital security, he said.

He said the establishment of the Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research Centre has strengthened cybercrime investigations in the state.

DG & IGP MA Saleem said, “CIDECODE is a vital ecosystem for collaboration, innovation, and collective fortification of our national cybercrime response.”

Cyber Command DGP Pronab Mohanty, and others were present.