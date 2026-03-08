Instead of ban, Nimhans calls for curbs on social media

BENGALURU: While the government is yet to present a standard operating procedure (SOP) or roadmap to implement a ban of social media for children under 16 years, psychologists and psychiatrists from Nimhans have highlighted a few good practices from other countries on the use of social media by children instead of a complete ban.

The research paper -- Policies and Public Health Initiatives to Mitigate the Mental Health Impact of Internet Use Among Children and Adolescents, was published recently in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry. The paper, co-authored by Dr Ashwini Tadpatrikar, clinical psychologist, Dr Manoj Sharma, psychiatrist and Dr Prathima Murthy, director, NIMHANS, advised against a blanket ban of social media for children. It speaks about introducing some best practices from Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Korea, China and Japan.

Both Australia and Denmark have prohibited children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms. In case of violations, the onus is on social media and they will be penalised. China enforces strict smartphone curfews from 10 pm to 6 am and regulates online gaming with limits and reduced rewards for extended play.

Similarly, Japan’s Kagawa Prefecture limits gaming to 60 minutes on weekdays and 90 minutes on weekends. South Korea introduced the “Shutdown Law” in 2011 to prohibit gaming after midnight for children under 16, later replaced by a ‘Cooling-Off System’ allowing parents to regulate gaming hours. Singapore imposes age restrictions on mobile apps and mandates tech platforms to provide parental controls and remove harmful content, such as promoting suicide or terrorism.