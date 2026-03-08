Karnataka Budget 2026: The reality hidden behind attractive announcements

At first glance, the 2026–27 Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appears to be a bundle of numerous promises. However, when one examines the feasibility of implementation, it turns out to be deeply disappointing. This budget, largely an exercise in numbers, has increased anxiety among the public rather than instilling confidence.

Transport Department

In this year’s budget, several major promises have been made for the transport sector, including Rs 1,271 crore for clearing salary arrears of transport corporation employees, the addition of 1,000 new diesel buses and introduction of 4,000 electric buses. In addition, Rs 5,300 crore has been allocated for the Shakti scheme. However, a review of the Action Taken Report (ATR) on last year’s (2025–26) budget raises serious doubts about the credibility of these promises.

For instance, the development of Majestic bus station is still stuck at the stage of preliminary proposal. Similarly, projects such as the construction of automated testing tracks in Honnavar and Chamarajanagar, digitisation of records, and installation of AI cameras remain stalled either at the tender stage or administrative approval. When even basic infrastructure projects have not been implemented, the question naturally arises as to how thousands of crores will be spent on new electric buses and large-scale salary arrear payments.

The allocation of Rs 1,271 crore to clear salary arrears for transport employees from 2021 to 2023, along with the announcement of a pay revision effective from April 2025, may appear welcome on the surface. However, given the current circumstances, certain doubts remain.