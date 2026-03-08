Seniors assault man for walking dog in Bengaluru yoga spot

BENGALURU: A group of people, all over 60 years old, pushed a 42-year-old man to the ground and kicked him over walking his dog inside the amphitheatre area of the Brigade Cornerstone Utopia residential apartment in Varthur police limits on Tuesday morning. A complaint and counter-complaints have been registered.

Tarun Arora was walking his dog in the amphitheatre area of the property when the senior citizens, who were exercising, objected to him bringing the dog there, saying it was exclusively meant for them. When Arora started recording the conversation on his mobile phone, one from the group, who is aged around 69, barged towards him, trying to snatch the phone. But the mobile phone slipped out of his hands. An angry Arora then attacked the senior citizen. The other elderly in the group rushed towards Arora and hit him. They knocked him down to the floor and started kicking him. When no one came to his aid, Arora left with his dog. He later approached the police and filed a complaint against Om Prakash Bajpai (69) and others.

On Wednesday, Bajpai’s wife Shashibala filed a counter-complaint against Arora, accusing him of deliberately annoying them by walking his dog in the place meant for yoga practice, despite having a separate dog park in the apartment. The senior citizens also told the police that the dog defecates in the area where they sit and relax, and had earlier requested Arora not to bring his dog to the area.

Arora is accused of trying to choke Bajpai and pushing Shashibala when she intervened to rescue her husband. Arora is also accused of threatening the couple with dire consequences.

“The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera of the apartment. The fight started after Arora took his dog to the amphitheatre area. Both the cases are under investigation,” said an officer. The Varthur police have registered both cases.