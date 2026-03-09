Auto driver held for setting partner, her parents ablaze in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested by the Soladevanahalli police for allegedly trying to kill his live-in partner and her parents by pouring petrol on them and setting them on fire following a trivial row. The incident occurred near their house in Tarabanahalli on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Panduranga alias Chandu. The injured are Sumalatha (27) and her parents Sriram (48) and Manjamma (42), residents of Tarabanahalli.

According to the police, Sumalatha, a domestic worker, had married Hanumayya in 2015, and the couple have two sons. About five to six years into the marriage, she became acquainted with Panduranga, and their friendship later developed into a romantic relationship. She eventually left her husband and started living with Panduranga in Nandini Layout.

She has a baby girl with Panduranga. About a year ago, he reportedly fell in love with another woman and brought her home, leading to frequent quarrels between the couple. Three months ago, Sumalatha left him and began staying at her parents’ house in Tarabanahalli.

On Friday, Panduranga allegedly went to Sumalatha’s house and demanded the key to a scooter. When she refused, an argument broke out between them and her parents tried to intervene. Enraged with this, Panduranga, who was carrying a bottle of petrol, allegedly poured it on Sumalatha. When her parents tried to stop him, he poured petrol on them as well and set the trio on fire with a lighter before fleeing the spot.

Neighbours rushed the injured to Victoria Hospital and alerted the police. The three sustained severe burns and are currently under treatment.

Police said the couple had frequent disputes, and the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.