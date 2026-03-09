Bengaluru East City Corporation takes over 14 acres for road widening

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has taken possession of 14 acres of land worth Rs 510 crore for the widening of major and sub-arterial roads, BECC Commissioner D S Ramesh said.

“So far, 52 properties have been taken over as part of the ongoing operation within BECC limits,” he said.

The land has been taken over mainly along ITPL Main Road, Whitefield Main Road and in Doddanekkundi, where land has been reserved for the proposed road connecting the Outer Ring Road and the Peripheral Ring Road.

The Commissioner said lands relinquished through relinquishment deeds and those identified for road widening under the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015 have been taken into possession by the corporation.

According to the government guideline value, about 14 acres (56,722.6 sq m) of land worth around Rs 510 crore has been secured for road and infrastructure development.

“To prevent encroachment, signboards stating that the land is reserved for road widening and belongs to the city corporation will be installed,” Ramesh said.

The land will be used for the expansion of arterial and sub-arterial roads, development of footpaths and construction of cycle tracks wherever necessary, along with other supporting infrastructure.

The Commissioner said widening key roads will help reduce traffic congestion, improve traffic flow and provide better road infrastructure, while strengthening the city’s infrastructure for future growth.

Considering the rapid development and increasing traffic density in the BECC region, strengthening the capacity of major roads has become essential, he said.