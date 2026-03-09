‘Past can’t be edited', says Ranveer Allahbadia in an exclusive interview post Latent controversy

The applause had barely faded when a large crowd began gathering around Ranveer Allahbadia. Some wanted a quick selfie with ‘BeerBiceps’, others simply wanted to tell him they admired his work. Minutes earlier, the YouTuber had wrapped up a city event organised by FICCI FLO Bengaluru.

As the crowd slowly dispersed, he addressed one of the most talked-about chapters of his career: the 2025 controversy surrounding the show India’s Got Latent, involving comedian Samay Raina. Looking back at the episode, Allahbadia says he no longer spends time revisiting what could have been done differently. “I had maybe a day or two where I thought, ‘Oh my God! What just happened! Could I have changed something?’ But I’ve learned over time that there’s no point regretting the past. What really matters is the present and the future. This whole year, my self-narrative has been very simple: the past is fiction. The past can’t be edited, so focus on the chapter you’re writing now,” he states.

Notably, following the row, the YouTube show was called off, and the episode, which triggered a backlash over obscure remarks, was taken down. Allahbadia had also rendered an apology hours after the issue made headlines. Despite the media attention, the 32-year-old underlined that his relationship with Raina remains intact. “He’s a good friend. On a human-level, relationships come before professional equations. I’ve had a very good personal relationship with Samay for a long time, even before the show, and that doesn’t change because of what people say,” Allahbadia shares.

The backlash, however, did take an emotional toll on those closest to him. “My mom went through a tough time,” he reveals, adding, My family got a little shaken up. But they are fighters. I think everyone feels stronger and resilient after going through something like that.”