Three youth die as car crashes into truck in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three youth died after their speeding car rammed into the rear of a truck, near Agara cross in the Kaggalipura police station limits, on Sunday. Four vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The deceased, Saif Pasha (22), who worked at a car interior garage, and Yusuf Khan (22), who worked at a furniture shop, were from Tilak Nagar. Azar Pasha (22), a painter was from Siddapura, Jayanagar.

Police said, the incident occurred around 1.15 am. A sedan (KA-01-MX-1007), driven by Saif Pasha, was heading towards Harohalli from Bengaluru along with his two friends.

Witness said, the car travelling at high speed, failed to notice a road hump and crashed into the rear of a cement-carrying truck. Saif died on the spot.

The other two were severely injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead. A speeding Honda City behind Saif’s vehicle hit a yellow board car passing on the other lane. However, the three occupants of the Honda City sustained minor injuries.

The police said that Saif, along with his two friends, was going to visit his father’s grave in Harohalli when the accident occurred. The front portion of the car was completely mangled on impact. The Kaggalipura police have registered a case.