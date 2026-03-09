Women leaders step up campaign ahead of GBA polls

BENGALURU: With the Supreme Court setting a June-end deadline to conduct elections to five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and ensure elected councils are in place, women aspirants from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) and Karnataka Rastriya Samithi (KRS) have already hit the ground in poll mode.

From meeting residents to addressing civic issues and raising their voice against government failures, the young women are actively engaging with the public. Interestingly, the parties have maintained that candidates will not involve family members, including husbands, in running their campaigns.

Among them are Septinda Jeevaa, an entrepreneur and communication professional from Yelenahalli, and Shraddha Prabhu Kumar, a former software developer and trainer representing BNP. They said the party has identified competent and committed candidates who have already been working on civic issues in their communities.

“Many of the issues we discuss every day as citizens are shaped by governance. That is why some of us have chosen to step forward and be part of the solution,” they said.

Shraddha added that the party has developed a well-researched manifesto focusing on practical solutions, including scientific waste management, improved roads and footpaths, better public amenities and stronger public schools.