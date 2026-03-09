Women leaders step up campaign ahead of GBA polls

BENGALURU: With the Supreme Court setting a June-end deadline to conduct elections to five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and ensure elected councils are in place, women aspirants from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) and Karnataka Rastriya Samithi (KRS) have already hit the ground in poll mode.
From meeting residents to addressing civic issues and raising their voice against government failures, the young women are actively engaging with the public. Interestingly, the parties have maintained that candidates will not involve family members, including husbands, in running their campaigns.
Among them are Septinda Jeevaa, an entrepreneur and communication professional from Yelenahalli, and Shraddha Prabhu Kumar, a former software developer and trainer representing BNP. They said the party has identified competent and committed candidates who have already been working on civic issues in their communities.
“Many of the issues we discuss every day as citizens are shaped by governance. That is why some of us have chosen to step forward and be part of the solution,” they said.
Shraddha added that the party has developed a well-researched manifesto focusing on practical solutions, including scientific waste management, improved roads and footpaths, better public amenities and stronger public schools.
“In addition, the party has helped create area sabhas across several wards to strengthen citizen participation in governance,” she said.
The leaders also noted that many women had stayed away from politics earlier because they believed the system was difficult to change. However, they said more women are now stepping forward as issues such as roads, transport, pollution, water supply and urban planning directly affect daily life.
Meanwhile, AAP said it has been actively campaigning on social media while raising issues concerning both the State and Central governments and highlighting how national parties have failed to address Bengaluru’s civic challenges.
Pushpa Keshav, from Binnypet in Gandhinagar, who organised free food for around 500 people for nearly two months during the Covid-19 lockdown, said she hopes voters will support her during the GBA elections.
“I have also worked to save a 105-year-old Kannada school in Binnypet from land sharks. These efforts will add to my credentials during the campaign,” she said.
Another aspirant, Anjali P, who runs a tea stall in JP Nagar and plans to contest from Jayanagar–Marenahalli, said she has helped residents obtain voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards and pensions for pourakarmikas.
She also organised a pilgrimage for women from slum areas to Melmaruvathur for the Om Shakti puja, spending around Rs 1.5 lakh. She has been roped in as a candidate by the KRS party.