Black-topping on MG Road only at night: Civic body

BENGALURU: Taking note of traffic if white-topping is taken up on the MG Road Stretch from MG Road to Kasturba Road Junction to Trinity Circle covering 1.5 kms, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation has taken up black-topping work.

As per officials, the project will be completed by April 4.

“The project cost is Rs 10 crore, including GST. Even before the bitumen is laid, milling is being done for the last three days, and these works are done at night after 10 pm. That is why nobody is able to notice or even facing any traffic issue,” said an engineer and added that the white-topping on the stretch may take at least three months.

The road was originally selected for whitetopping, but the stakeholders and traders in the surrounding MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street, Lavelle Road, Museum Road, Dickenson Road, Parade Road, Richmond Road, Primrose Road, Brunton Road and others expressed deep concern as the 1.5 kms stretch, which is a nerve center for Bengaluru, which has houses, shopping complexes and number of office spaces, will be deeply impacted.

“Before 2007, there were a lot of borewells near the area surrounding, like Ashoknagar Mcgrath Road and surroundings, and once the tunnelling work began, the aquifers dried up, and many borewells dried up. Now, with the underground metro for the pink line project, the groundwater is further impacted. Now, if concrete work is allowed on one of the busiest roads, not just the traffic but also the heat will increase in the surroundings,” said Suhail Yusuf, Secretary, Brigade Shops and Establishments Association.