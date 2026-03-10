Clean up lakes in Bengaluru, curb encroachment, say Lokayuktas

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta Justice BS Patil and Upa Lokayuktas Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa on Monday paid surprise visits to lakes in the city as they were flooded with complaints over encroachment of water bodies and severe pollution.

Justice Patil visited Sompura Lake and Lingadheeranahalli Solid Waste Management Disposal Centre, took stock and issued necessary directions to the concerned.

Upa Lokayukta Justice Phaneendra paid a visit to Narasappanahalli Lake near Peenya and the surrounding areas, where he found that building debris had been dumped around the lake and solid waste had been thrown everywhere for many days.

He also found encroachment of the buffer zone, constructions of permanent structures on the lake shore and discharge of effluents from factories and residents directly to the lake. Even abandoned vehicles were parked on the lake shore. He also noticed that solid waste dumped on Magadi Road was not cleared.

Meanwhile, Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa visited Kaggadasapura Lake in CV Raman Nagar. He found that no buffer zone is provided surrounding the lake; instead, Sewage Treatment Plans (STPs) were constructed within the buffer zone.