Despite spending Rs 427 crore, Bengaluru fails to meet air quality standards

BENGALURU: Even after spending a whopping Rs 427.43 crore, Bengaluru fails to meet prescribed air quality standards under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The city had received Rs 541.1 crore under the 15th Finance Commission’s Million-plus City Challenge Fund, of which 79% has been utilised so far for air-quality improvement.

Replying to a question by Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday stated that Bengaluru has been classified as a “non-attainment city” under NCAP, indicating that it has not met the prescribed national air quality standards. As part of the programme, a source apportionment study was conducted to identify major pollution sources and guide mitigation strategies.

The city’s action plan focuses on road dust control, management of construction and demolition activities, decongestion of traffic junctions, greening of open spaces and medians, and promotion of clean mobility. Authorities have also deployed mechanical road sweeping machines and introduced mitigation measures at identified pollution hotspots, Singh said.

The response also added that nine high-emission zones have been identified in the city, and targeted action plans have been prepared to address pollution sources in these areas.