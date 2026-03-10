Duo from West Bengal held for bid to kill colleague during Holi in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two workers from West Bengal were arrested for attempting to murder their colleague after an argument while playing Holi at Medahalli in Sarjapur police limits on Wednesday. Mukesh Kumar (35), were attacked by the accused duo, Ramen and Prosen, with a lethal weapon.

Mukesh, who works as a carpenter in an interior designing firm, is undergoing treatment. His relative Rupesh(19), from Bihar, filed a police complaint on Thursday.

Kumar and his friend Pankaj were splashing colour at Ramen and Prosen, at around 2.30 pm, in the house provided to them by their employer.

Ramen and Prosen, claiming to be allergic to colour powder, told Kumar and Pankaj not to play Holi inside the house. They continued to splash colour, Ramen and Prosen left the house after threatening them.

A few hours later they returned home and attacked Kumar with a lethal weapon. A case of attempt to murder was registered.