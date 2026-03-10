Professional rivalry led to kidnap, murder of businessman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The 40-year-old real estate businessman kidnapped by ambushing his car in Anekal on Sunday night, was found murdered at Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The Anekal sub-division police suspect that the murder is over professional rivalry.
The main suspect, with whom Gopal, the victim, was working earlier, is said to have paid Rs 25 lakhs supari to the gang members to kill Gopal. He was hacked to death with lethal weapons, and dumped near a bush in an open field.
Gopal alias Gopi, a resident of Honnakalaspura, was kidnapped near Karpur Gate at around 7.30 pm. He and his friend Satish, were coming to Anekal from Attibele in a car. The accused hit his car with another four wheeler. When Gopal got out of the car, the accused used a spray on his face and kidnapped him.
The victim is also into financing. Satish alerted Gopal’s family about the incident. Gopal’s wife filed a complaint in the Anekal police station. Seven teams were formed to probe the case. One team deployed near Tamil Nadu were informed that Gopal’s body was near Denkanikottai.
An officer said, “After learning the tricks of the trade from his employer, Gopal started his own real estate business and prospered. Gopal’s prosperity did not go well with his previous employer who is suspected to have hatched the kidnap and murder plot.
The vehicle used to block the victim’s car has been seized. Three suspects are being questioned and might be arrested if there role is established.”
Family members, relatives and friends of Gopal protested outside the Anekal police station on Sunday night demanding action and speedy arrest of the accused.