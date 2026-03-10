Professional rivalry led to kidnap, murder of businessman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The 40-year-old real estate businessman kidnapped by ambushing his car in Anekal on Sunday night, was found murdered at Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The Anekal sub-division police suspect that the murder is over professional rivalry.

The main suspect, with whom Gopal, the victim, was working earlier, is said to have paid Rs 25 lakhs supari to the gang members to kill Gopal. He was hacked to death with lethal weapons, and dumped near a bush in an open field.

Gopal alias Gopi, a resident of Honnakalaspura, was kidnapped near Karpur Gate at around 7.30 pm. He and his friend Satish, were coming to Anekal from Attibele in a car. The accused hit his car with another four wheeler. When Gopal got out of the car, the accused used a spray on his face and kidnapped him.