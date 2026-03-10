Stock market losses, debt and illness pushes man to end life in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old man ended his life after coming under a train near Hebbal in the Baiyappanahalli Railway police limits on Sunday evening, reportedly distressed due to heavy losses in the stock market and harassment from creditors. The deceased has left behind a death note.

The deceased, Venkatesh, was a private firm employee and a resident of Srirampura.

Police said Venkatesh had heavily invested in the stock market, but suffered significant losses. In an attempt to recover the losses, he had borrowed money from several people. Pressure from creditors had reportedly increased in recent days. He was also said to be suffering from a serious illness.

On Sunday evening, Venkatesh allegedly wrote a suicide note stating that he alone was responsible for his death. The police said he had mentioned that the losses incurred from the stock market pushed him into debt. Venkatesh has also said that he was suffering from an illness and was unable to continue living. He placed the note inside a book in his bag, left the bag near the railway track, and jumped in front of a moving train. The Baiyappanahalli railway police have registered a case of unnatural death.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)