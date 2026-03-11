A Pocketful of Memories: Pokémon celebrates 30 years, sending Gen Z down memory lane

For others, the appeal wasn’t the show alone but the collectable playing cards and online games that let fans join in on the fun they were seeing on TV. English student Preksha Mukherjee recalls, “ I loved trading cards the most, I started collecting in 3rd standard and I had 10 to 20 different decks of Pokémon trading cards. There was a shopkeeper in front of our school and I used to spend most of my money just buying Pokémon merchandise and cards from him.” Vibhuv Reddy (23), who has made a mobile business out of collecting and selling rare cards, explains why he loves them so much, saying “Especially in the older cards, there’s so much personality in each design and sometimes I see something I really relate to. My favourite card is a 1997 one that is simply drawn – it is a picture of two kids with Pokemons in their hand, giving them to each other.”

When Pokémon Go became a viral phenomenon in 2016, many Gen Zers were in middle school and became just as obsessed as everyone else. Mukherjee recalls, “We used to go out for hours, from 6am to 6pm, walking and taking cars to locations just to collect them. It was so fun!”

Many have fond memories of nostalgic games like Pokémon FireRed which came much before, a simple 2D game that allowed people to have Pokémon battles. Mulidar recalls fondly, “I downloaded a bootleg version with a lot of effort and played it with my sister. We couldn’t even get the files to save because it was such a bad format, but we enjoyed it so much that it’s a really important childhood memory of mine.” Reddy adds, “I still like to go back to it a few times a year because it’s kind of a history of myself – I like to remember ‘ah this is what I was doing in seventh grade, and this in ninth grade’.”

(With inputs from C Jayanth)