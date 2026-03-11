Avoid idlis, dosas, chapatis and non-vegetarian food: Bengaluru PG owners' body amid LPG shortage

BENGALURU: Amid gas supply disruptions linked to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel in West Asia, the PG Owners Welfare Association in Bengaluru has asked members to stop serving gas-intensive items such as idlis, dosas, roti, chapati and non-vegetarian food.

"Arun Kumar, TD President, says, with these measures, the owners having kitchens can at least extend the food service till at least 7 days. We have asked owners who run PGs to serve rice items, salads and sprouts as supplements to inmates," said Arun Kumar.

The association claims that it has been speaking to inmates for the last three days, apprising them about the current situation and has sought their cooperation in return during the tough situation.

"The association has over 500 members across the city, and we have issued key instructions and recommendations. PG Association and the management are trying to stabilise LPG supply in consultation with the relevant government authorities," added Arun Kumar.

As per the association, a revised food menu has been rolled out with immediate effect. From Monday to Friday: two meals a day (Instruction to get a lunch box and take a parcel and advised to eat by noon. On Saturday and Sunday, the association will serve three meals a day.

The association has also recommended the use of an induction stove, an electric rice cooker (20 liters) with more than 50 inmates in PG accommodation. The association has pitched for joint cooking of nearby PGs to ease the short supply issue.

That apart, the food distribution to nearby PGs, bringing cooking gas from small towns where demand is low, has also been suggested.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels' Association representatives met the Chief Secretary on Wednesday and requested at least 50 percent of commercial cylinders to run the show by trimming and altering the food menu.

"The Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh assured that she will look into the issue and send a data-based representation to the union government and will try to find a solution," PC Rao, President of the association, said.