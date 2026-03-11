Bengaluru cops arrest mason from Rajasthan, recover jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old mason from Rajasthan has been arrested and stolen gold and diamond ornaments worth around Rs 3 crore have been recovered from him.

The accused has been identified as L Velaram Meena alias Sunil. He stole the ornaments from a house in Judicial Layout in Yelahanka police limits when its owners were away in the US.

The house owners learnt about the theft after checking the CCTV footage on their mobile phone and asked their relative to file a police complaint.

Sunil had planned to break into the house six months ago when he was working in a nearby building. He entered the house through a sliding window and took away the valuables.

The police have recovered 1.8 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from Sunil’s house in Rajasthan. The complaint was filed on February 16. The complainant stated that his aunt lives in Judicial Layout at Yelahanka, while his uncle works as a software developer in the US. His aunt was in the US when the theft took place.

The police arrested the accused on February 18.