Bengaluru cops seek public help to find woman accused of property fraud

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police have sought the public’s help in tracing a woman who allegedly impersonated the owner of an immovable property and fraudulently transferred the complainant’s property to a third person using forged documents.

She also used a registered sale deed to transfer the property. The case was registered at the Rajarajeshwarinagar police station in November 2022 and is currently under investigation by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Byatarayanapura Sub-Division.

During the registration of the sale deed, only the accused woman’s photograph and thumb impression were obtained. Police said the name, address, and other details provided by her were later found to be false.

On Monday, police released the photograph of the woman and appealed to the public to help identify her.

Anyone who recognises the accused is requested to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Byatarayanapura Sub-Division, at 9480801706 or 080-22942151.