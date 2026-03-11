Bengaluru restaurants juggle to keep their kitchens running amid West Asia conflict disrupts LPG supply chains

We stocked up on enough cylinders to keep us going for a while because we actually saw this coming! That’s helped us avoid any major disruption so far. The goal is to adapt in a way that makes us more resilient to these kinds of shortages in the future. We are already exploring alternatives like electrical woks and other induction or electric equipment that could help us become more resilient in the long run. At the same time, commercial gas prices have already increased noticeably. For now, we’re absorbing the additional cost ourselves, but restaurants operate on very thin margins. If the shortage continues or prices keep rising, we may eventually have to adjust menu prices. Customers haven’t reacted yet because operations are still normal, but it could become difficult for everyone if the situation drags on.