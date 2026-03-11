Delivery location row turns violent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old private firm employee was allegedly assaulted by a gig worker over a delivery location dispute in Angalamma Layout in the Koramangala police station limits on March 7. The assault resulted in a nasal bone fracture.

The victim, Paul J Vithayathi, is a resident of 8th Block, Koramangala, a native of Kerala. Speaking to TNIE, Vithayathi said that on March 7, he ordered snacks from Blinkit. The delivery executive went to the fourth floor of another block of the apartment instead of his flat.

“I called him and asked him to come to the second floor of another block, but he initially refused, claiming that he had already climbed four floors. Later, he came to the second floor, where he allegedly picked up an argument and spoke abusively in Tamil. During the altercation, the accused punched me in the face multiple times,” the victim said. He added that despite apologising, the delivery person continued to assault him.

The victim’s relative later posted about the incident on X, tagging Blinkit. In response, the company said, “We are extremely concerned to hear about this and would like to assure you that we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such actions. We are investigating this on priority and will share an update soon.”

Police said the victim sustained severe bleeding injuries near his nose and lips, and his nasal bone was fractured. Initially, an NCR (Non-Cognisable Report) was registered. On Tuesday, an FIR was registered under Sections 117, 126, and other sections of the BNS. Police are analysing CCTV footage to trace the accused, identified as Joseph.