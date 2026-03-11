Fin panel moots congestion tax to unclog Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The 5th State Finance Commission, in its 2026–30 report tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday for the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), has recommended levying the London model congestion charges and implementing pay and park to effectively control traffic in Bengaluru.

The Commission said congestion charges on Bengaluru’s busy roads like the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and other feasible areas can be implemented using the FAST Tag. It will not only generate revenue but also help cut down traffic and pollution, it said.

The Commission said the congestion charges were introduced in 2003 in London to reduce traffic in core city areas, where charges were applied daily on vehicles entering a defined zone. “It uses pricing not just to raise money but also to change public behaviour. It generates predictable, recurring revenue and the funds are largely reinvested in public transport and road improvements,” the report said.

The report was prepared by Finance Commission Chairman C Narayanaswamy, along with members Mohamed Sanaulla and RS Phonde. It said city corporations introduced pay and park facilities in some of the prominent areas and roads, but they are required to prepare a comprehensive parking plan for the entire city corporations.