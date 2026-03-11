Hotels trim services as commercial LPG supply tightened

BENGALURU: Amid concerns over LPG supply in Bengaluru, distributors said the disruption is currently limited to commercial cylinders, with domestic LPG supply largely unaffected. The shortage has led some hotels to cut menus and reduce service hours, though operations continue, while many hoteliers reported that they are purchasing cylinders by paying exorbitant prices.

Meanwhile, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister KH Muniyappa will hold a meeting with officials of major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to address the issue on Wednesday.

“Domestic LPG supply has not been affected for now. The immediate impact is on commercial users,” said Captain Harish, an LPG distributor. He said authorities have tightened supply conditions temporarily, particularly for commercial cylinders.

Domestic consumers, however, are continuing to receive cylinders, though with certain restrictions like a new cylinder can be booked only after 25 days from the previous one.

According to distributors, the tightening of supply is linked to wider production and supply adjustments, and the situation is expected to stabilise within a week. They urged consumers not to panic and urged them to use LPG judiciously during this period.