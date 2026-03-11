No casualties as fire rages at cable factory in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A major fire broke out at a cable factory in Bashettihalli Industrial Area, outskirts of the city on Monday evening. 100 firefighters, and over 10 fire engines were deployed to douse the massive blaze, in a 15-hour operation. Fortunately, no casualties are reported.

The jurisdictional Doddaballapura Town police said that the fire broke out around 5 pm at Advance Technologies Unit-2 company. Thick smoke engulfed the areas surrounding the factory, and fire personnel battled the flames throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire is said to have initially started from wooden materials stored in the company premises, and later spread across the factory to the cables as well. Materials worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the incident.