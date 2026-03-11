Vidyarthi Bhavan, darshinis, khanavalis worried

BENGALURU: Vidyarthi Bhavan, the iconic eatery located in Basavanagudi, serves not just hot idlis, dosas, poori, uddina vada, kesari bath, kara bath and coffee, but also conversations and bonding among families and friends over food and beverage. But with the threat of LPG supply, the popular eatery is staring at a temporary closure.

Owner Arun Adiga says that two of the dosa tawas were already put off to save gas and is functioning with only three out of five cylinders. “We need five commercial cylinders daily, and if there is no supply, we will not be able to cook and serve, and we will have to close down,” he said.

Not just Vidyarthi Bhavan, new age eateries like Murugan Cafe in Ulsoor, many hotels like Ambur Biriyani shops, Khanavali (North Karnataka style food), Darshinis operating in gullies offering food at low price to labourers and workers, and middle income groups are staring at closure.

S Srinivas, owner of Murugan Cafe, said the cooks in the canteen preparing pongal, vada, and idlis were anxious and constantly staring at the flames, as the commercial cylinders may run out of gas any time.

“We need three commercial cylinders for two shops here. From Wednesday morning, even preparing tea using a boiler may not be possible without gas cylinders,” said Srinivas.