Bengaluru Central Prison warder caught smuggling drugs, cash

BENGALURU: The Parappana Agrahara police arrested Prakash Gavade, a warder of Bengaluru Central Prison for allegedly attempting to smuggle prohibited substances, including drugs, into the prison premises by concealing them in his undergarments. Police said, on Monday by 6.30 pm, the warder was intercepted at the inspection section of the prison entrance in Parappana Agrahara, during a routine security check while reporting for duty.

Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) personnel found Rs 1,610 in cash and two suspicious objects wrapped in black tape concealed in his undergarments. One of the objects contained a tobacco-like prohibited substance filled in a plastic tube, while the other contained a white-coloured narcotic substance.

The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case under Section 323 (dishonest removal or concealment of property) of the BNS, provisions of the Karnataka Prison Act, and the NDPS Act. The accused is being questioned about who he intended to supply the prohibited items to.